USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 60,525.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $540.74. The company had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.