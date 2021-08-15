USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 3,432 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,188.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. 7,184,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

