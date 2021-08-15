USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 38,910 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 169,173.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

