USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 4,633 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

