USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 8,734 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $519,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. 1,308,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,855. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

