USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

