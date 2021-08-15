USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. 7,942,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.