USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 3,286,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

