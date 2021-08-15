USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 21,936.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

KEYS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 502,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,594. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

