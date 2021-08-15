USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 110.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.28. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

