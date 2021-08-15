USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.15 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.70. 1,003,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

