USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.16 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. CDW accounts for about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. 650,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 103,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,065 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.