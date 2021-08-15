USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $38.48. 3,648,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.