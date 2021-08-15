USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,483. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

