USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

