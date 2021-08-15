USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $188.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,778. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

