USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.26. 1,421,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

