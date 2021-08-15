USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

