USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,012 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

