USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,466 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

