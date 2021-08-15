USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,877 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

