USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 4,608 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,327. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

