USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. 2,930,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.