USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 84.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $176.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.30.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 726.23%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

