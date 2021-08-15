USDK (USDK) Price Down 0.2% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $167.09 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00138255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00154932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.66 or 0.99773808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.56 or 0.00873395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.47 or 0.06878087 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

