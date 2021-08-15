USDK (USDK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.46 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $151.46 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

