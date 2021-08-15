USDX Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006098 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007391 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

