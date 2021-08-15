USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.