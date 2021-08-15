Utrust Trading Up 84.4% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $230.46 million and $74.48 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 84.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

