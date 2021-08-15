UTU Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $69,549.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $69,549.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

