Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Vai has a market capitalization of $88.12 million and $1.64 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

