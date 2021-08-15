Validity Price Reaches $4.93 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00010689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00186728 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,374,639 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,960 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

