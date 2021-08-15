Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in July

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLOWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

