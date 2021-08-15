Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

