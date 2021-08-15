VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 471.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

SMH stock opened at $262.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $163.57 and a twelve month high of $271.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.91.

