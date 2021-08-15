Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VOX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,447. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $147.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

