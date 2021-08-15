Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 307,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.