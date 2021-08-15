Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after buying an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

