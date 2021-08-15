Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.