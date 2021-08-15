Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04.

