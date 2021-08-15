Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.