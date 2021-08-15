Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

