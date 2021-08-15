Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

