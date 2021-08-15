Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.4% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 499,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,489,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $70.38. 2,056,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,893. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

