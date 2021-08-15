Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $82.62. 361,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,067. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $84.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.