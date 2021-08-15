Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41.

