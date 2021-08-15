Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.