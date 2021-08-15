Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

