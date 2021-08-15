Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

VV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,906. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

