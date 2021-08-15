Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 96,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

